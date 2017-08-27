Pet Pals TV: Drew Blair gets a new puppy

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Each and every week Patty Spitler shares a fascinating and unique story about our four-legged furry friend population.

This week, our very own Drew Blair introduced us to her newest member of the family, Baden.

She was joined by Mike Underwood from Camp Bow Wow to discuss the importance of puppy training.

Don’t forget you can watch Pet Pals TV on Sundays at 10 a.m. on WISH-TV.

You can also help in giving a pup a forever home by visiting IndyHumane.

Click on the videos for more!