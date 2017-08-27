Police cite or arrest nearly 130 at Terre Haute truck rally

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (AP) — Indiana Excise Police say more than 100 people attending a truck rally in Terre Haute face alcohol-related and other charges.

Excise officers cited or arrested 129 people between Thursday and Saturday night during the Scheid Diesel Extravaganza at the Wabash Valley Fairgrounds and in the surrounding areas.

Those include 52 people charged with underaged possession of alcohol and nine adults illegally providing alcohol to those younger than 21. Excise police also reported making two driving while intoxicated arrests.

The number of people cited at the event is down significantly from some past years, such as when police cited about 750 people in 2012.

The Scheid Diesel Extravaganza draws thousands of diesel truck enthusiasts from several states for truck and tractor pulls and related events.