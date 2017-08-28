ACLU sues Trump over transgender military ban

Associated Press Published:
Donald Trump
FILE - In this April 21, 2017 file photo, President Donald Trump listens as Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin speaks at the Treasury Department in Washington. A Louisiana private investigator accused of trying to illegally obtain Donald Trump’s tax returns before last year’s U.S. presidential election has been arrested again. At a hearing, Aug. 9, a judge found that Jordan Hamlett violated conditions of his pretrial release that involved computer monitoring and tracking of his location. Prosecutors say Hamlett tried unsuccessfully to obtain Trump’s tax returns using a U.S. Department of Education financial aid website. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh, File)

BALTIMORE (AP) — The American Civil Liberties Union has filed a lawsuit challenging President Donald Trump’s ban on transgender individuals joining the military.

The federal lawsuit was filed in Maryland on Monday by the ACLU of Maryland on behalf of several service members who are transgender.

Trump directed the Pentagon on Friday to implement the ban on transgender individuals joining the military, which he first announced in a tweet. He also gave to the Pentagon the authority to decide the future of openly transgender people already serving.

The lawsuit says Trump’s policy violates the equal protection rights of transgender service members who now have “grave reason to fear for their careers.”

Never miss another Facebook post from WISH-TV