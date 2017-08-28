Authorities investigating after missing Zionsville man found dead

ZIONSVILLE, Ind. (WISH) — Police are investigating the death of a 29-year-old who was the subject a Silver Alert on Monday.

According to a release from Zionsville Police Department, 29-year-old Ryan Weisberger was found deceased Tuesday around 3:20 p.m. just south of Eagle Creek in Zionsville.

Indiana State Police had issued an Indiana Silver Alert for Weisberger on Monday night after he went missing around 2 p.m. Monday.

A number of agencies, including Zionsville Fire Department and Boone County Sheriff’s Office were involved in the search for Weisberg, and authorities used a range of resources including K-9 tracking, overhead drone support and many officers on the ground.

The Zionsville Police Department and the Boone County Coroner’s Office continue to investigate Weisberger’s death.