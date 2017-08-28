Carmel man charged with child molesting, criminal confinement

CARMEL, Ind. (WISH) – A Carmel man is facing numerous charges after police say he touched children inappropriately at a pool party.

It happened on Aug. 12 at a home on Lakeshore Drive in Carmel.

Anthony Johnson has been charged with seven counts of child molesting and two counts of criminal confinement.

According to court documents, there were three victims at that pool party. All of them were children 10 years old and younger.

Local child advocacy groups say this type of crime can happen no matter where you are.

“It is like, well you’re in a room full of people, how could that? … It can,” said Sandy Runkle-DeLorme, director of programs at Prevent Child Abuse Indiana, a division of the Villages.

In this case, officials say it happened at a neighborhood pool party.

“A lot of people still think it is stranger danger, and that is not it. It is almost always somebody the child knows and trusts,” said Runkle-DeLorme.

According to court documents, the victims referred to Johnson as “Mr. Tony” although it’s unclear Johnson’s relationship with the children.

The children told investigators that, in addition to touching them inappropriately, Johnson tried to hold them down when they tried to get away.

In this case, the children reported the incident to an adult, who then called police.

Runkle-DeLorme said it is important to have conversations with your kids about inappropriate touching: “It is really never too early to start building that trust with your child and letting them know that they can come to you for anything and then sort of building from there.”

She said a parent or adult’s reaction to incidents like what police say happened at the pool party can be just as important.

“Let them know that you believe them. Let them know that you will do anything you can to keep them safe, and let them know that it wasn’t their fault. Those are huge things to tell a child. They go a long way in to helping a child heal,” Runkle-DeLorme said.

According to court documents, Johnson told police he was “horse playing” with kids in the pool and said they asked him to come inside and play.

Johnson is due back in court on Oct 10. Online court records do not list any prior criminal charges against Johnson.