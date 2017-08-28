Dozens of Hoosiers in Texas helping with hurricane relief

(WISH) — Forty-five American Red Cross workers from Indiana and more than a dozen local first responders are in Texas, helping however they can in the wake of a devastating hurricane.

Charles Maltbie, a regional disaster officer for the Indianapolis office of American Red Cross, is overseeing a mega-shelter in Houston. He’s one of about 3,500 people living in the George R. Brown Convention Center.

“This is why we signed up for the Red Cross. This is why we agreed to deploy ahead of a hurricane,” Maltbie said. “We’re grateful to be able to serve.”

Maltbie’s team is giving displaced families food, clothes and a dry place to sleep. Red Cross is connecting people with medical care for storm-related injuries. They’ve even formed a network to reunite people who separated from loved ones in the storm.

“It’s very unfortunate that our services are needed, but I think we’re grateful to be in the right place at the right time,” Maltbie said.

The Indiana Task Force 1 water rescue team arrived in Texas Monday morning. Task Force 1 is a team of local first responders who help with disaster relief across the country.

Capt. Mike Pruitt from the Wayne Township Fire Department in Indianapolis provided an update on the work of Indiana Task Force 1 in their relief efforts, writing that the Hazmat Support Team working in Katy, Texas, had assisted in transported a family of six from a vehicle in high water, along with another individual in another car, as of around 5:30 p.m. on Monday.

“Hopefully we can help some people get out and evacuate them and help them get to safety,” Task Force 1 member Joey Biekes said.

Some of the people already rescued are headed to shelters.

Maltbie is one of about 45 Indiana Red Cross workers in Texas. He said Monday afternoon he’s still seeing a steady flow of people into the shelter.

“We’re going to be here as long as the emergency need exists,” Maltbie said.

Red Cross is also connecting people affected by the storm with mental health treatment.