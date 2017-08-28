Hamilton Co. man arrested for child molestation, confinement

HAMILTON COUNTY, Ind. (WISH) – A Hamilton County man has been arrested for child molestation and confinement.

According to the Hamilton County Police Department, 50-year-old Anthony Johnson was arrested at his residence in the 11000 block of Lakeshore Drive West.

Police said the arrest is the result of an investigation that began on Aug. 18.

Johnson faces seven preliminary counts of child molesting and two preliminary counts of criminal confinement.

Johnson was transported to the Hamilton County Jail, but has since been released on $195,000 bond.