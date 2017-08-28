HOME BUYER ALERT: Why to check out the sewer line before you buy!

Are you looking to become a homeowner? Save money and time by putting a camera in the sewer before signing on that dotted line.

Today on Indy Style, Hope Plumbing’s Jack Hope says, “In our experience, it is vital that potential homeowners have a camera put through their sewer line as part of the inspection process. It is often the case that new homeowners don’t know they have a major sewer issue until after they’ve moved into the house. These repairs can range in cost from $2,000 – $25,000 and it is best to be aware of issues before purchasing a home.”

To learn more, visit www.hopeplumbing.com.

SEGMENT IS SPONSORED BY HOPE PLUMBING