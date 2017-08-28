IND to Austin, Texas, nonstop to begin in April on Southwest Airlines

Related Coverage Southwest Airlines adding nonstop flight between Indy, San Diego

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – Indianapolis International Airport said Monday that Southwest Airlines will add another nonstop flight to its Indy lineup.

Southwest will begin seasonal nonstop service to Austin, Texas, on Sundays beginning April 8, the airport said in a news release.

Allegiant Airlines launched its inaugural flight to Austin in May, the release said. Southwest’s new seasonal nonstop flight will expand passengers’ opportunities to connect with central Texas.

Katherine Findlay, Southwest Airlines vice president and executive sponsor of Indianapolis, said in the release that connecting flights to Austin are available out of Indianapolis throughout the week and year-round.

In July, Southwest announced its first international nonstop flight from Indianapolis to Cancun, Mexico. The inaugural flight will occur March 10.