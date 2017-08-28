Monday Mailbag: Dog Carrier

As much as we love our furry friends, sometimes they can get in the way of our everyday chores or have to be left behind when we leave the house. The next time you have to put your pooch in their crate or tie their leash so they can’t get too far, stop to think – wouldn’t it be more fun to have them join you?

Dogs can come along for any adventure or errand now with K9 Sport Sack. The forward-facing dog carrier is an ergonomic, vet-approved backpack that keeps your pet securely fastened. The backpack has fully ventilated sides to keep your dog cool, mesh-lined, foamtek slotted shoulder straps, adjustable dual side pockets, and more.

Here are just some things you can do while you carry your dog on a K9 Sport Sack:

House chores (yard work, wash your car, clean, cook)

Shop / run errands

Outdoor activities (hike, bike, skateboard)

Commute to work

