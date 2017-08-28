New push calls for passenger trains in northern Hamilton County

Related Coverage Nickel Plate Trail to run south of Noblesville, train to run north

ATLANTA, Ind. (WISH) — There is a new push to get trains rolling for the northern part of Hamilton county.

The Indianapolis Business Journal reports the Nickel Plate Heritage Railroad Inc. is working to get passenger trains rolling from Atlanta to south of Cicero. That’s an 8-mile stretch.

IBJ said the trains would run 75 days out of the year and attract 30,000 to 50,000 passengers annually.

Leaders in southern Hamilton county decided to stop the trains, citing maintenance concerns with the rails.