Security, prosperity among topics at US Sen. Young forum



INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — U.S. Sen. Todd Young met with leaders Monday in a forum to discuss national security and economic prosperity.

The meeting came after President Donald Trump’s administration proposed budget cuts for 2017 that Young calls deep.

According to Young, a Republican from Indiana, we’re talking about a third of the budget for the State Department and the U.S. Agency for International Development. It’s an economic issue that snowballs into a global security issue, Young feared.

“We we’re going to provide a wheelchair to his child for his child to be able to get around for the rest of his life. America, God bless you. We all started crying. Out leadership does matter. It really does matter,” Young said.

An emotional Young addressed the crowd during a light meal over heavy conversation Monday at The Westin Indianapolis hotel.

Young is concerned budget cuts would prevent the United States from being able to offer foreign aid, which, in turn, would cause global security problems. He mentioned specifically the Ebola outbreak of 2014

“We assisted the impacted countries, Seirra Leon, Guinea, Liberia, and we also helped contain the spread of Ebola which protected Americans,” Young said.

The U.S. Global Leadership Coalition hosted the event. There were a variety of guest speakers from former U.S. Rep. Lee Hamilton, a Democrat who is a member of the U.S. Homeland Security Advisory Council, to Indiana Pacers Vice Chairman Jim Morris, who spoke on the importance of a bipartisan effort.

“There is no Republican-Democrat separate view of people who are hurting,” Morris said.

To fight back, Young introduced what he calls a national diplomacy and development strategy bill.

“I’m pleased to report that the Senate Foreign Relations Committee passed a version of our legislation. I’m going to continue to pursue this legislative priority until President Trump signs it into law,” he said

Young also led an effort to defend the international affairs budget, which he said garnered the support of 43 other U.S. senators.