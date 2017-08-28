Silver Alert issued for 29-year-old Zionsville man

ZIONSVILLE, Ind. (WISH) — Zionsville police have issued an Indiana Silver Alert for a local 29-year-old.

Ryan Weisberger is described as 6-feet-3 and 190 pounds, with brown hair and hazel eyes.

Weisberger was last seen at 2 p.m. Monday in Zionsville and is believed to be in danger.

He was last seen wearing a green hat with a white bill, a black and white, plaid, button-up shirt and gray shorts. Weisberger may be disoriented and require medical assistance.

If you have any information on Weisberger, contact the Zionsville Police Department at 765-482-1412 ext. 8, or 911.