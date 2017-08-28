South Korean military confirms North Korean missile flew over Japan

Associated Press Published: Updated:
FILE - In this March 10, 2016, file photo, a TV screen shows a file footage of the missile launch conducted by North Korea, at Seoul Railway Station in Seoul, South Korea. Three North Korea short range ballistic missiles failed on Saturday, Aug. 26, 2017, a temporary blow to Pyongyang's rapid nuclear and missile expansion, U.S. military officials said. The U.S. Pacific Command said in a statement that two of the North's missiles failed in flight after an unspecified distance, and another appeared to have blown up immediately. It added that the missile posed no threat to the U.S. territory of Guam, which the North had previously warned it would fire missiles toward. (AP Photo/Ahn Young-joon, File)

UPDATE

Yonhap agency says South Korean military confirms North Korean ballistic missile flew over Japan

PREVIOUS

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — South Korea’s military says North Korea fired a ballistic from its capital Pyongyang toward the sea between the Korean Peninsula and Japan.

Seoul’s Joint Chiefs of Staff on Tuesday said the South Korean and U.S. militaries were analyzing the launch and didn’t immediately confirm how far the projectile traveled and where it landed.

The launch comes days after the North fired what was assessed as three short-range ballistic missiles into the sea and a month after its second flight test of an intercontinental ballistic missile, which analysts say could reach deep into the U.S. mainland when perfected.

The North has also threatened to lob some of its missiles toward Guam and expressed anger over the ongoing annual war games between the United States and South Korea.