Suspended IMPD officer sentenced to day in jail

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A veteran officer of the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department was sentenced Monday to a day in jail for disorderly conduct as part of plea agreement.

John Constable, who was 45 when charged in September 2016, had faced five additional charges that were dismissed as part of the plea agreement: two counts of battery and counts of domestic battery, intimidation and criminal confinement. Online court documents also showed he was sentenced to 180 days in jail with one day credit and 178 suspended by the court. He also faces 178 of probation.

IMPD said in 2016 that its detectives began investigating Constable in June 2016 after reports of violence involving his ex-girlfriend. Shortly after he was charged, he was suspended without pay and arrested. His current status was not immediately available Monday.

Constable began with IMPD in 1999.