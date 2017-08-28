Wrestlers put smiles on some children’s faces

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – Recently, the children at Riley Hospital for Children at IU Health got a break from school and everything else they’re going through and just had a party.

They did have some special guests join them in the celebration. The Kids at Riley Hospital for Children sometimes miss out on the normal events of life. In a room secluded from view, two men transformed with a little bit of makeup and a change of an outfit, those ordinary men become pro tag-team wrestling duo “Bad Blood.”

Their real names are Larry Jones and Hank Parker, and they only started training at the beginning of the year. They’re part of Indiana Championship Wrestling (ICW) and the Christian Pro Wrestlers Association (CPWA).

Both Thar and Hammer have already acquired an incredible fan base and following and last week at Riley Children’s Hospital for Children at IU Health, they gained a few more. The men’s basketball team from IUPUI was at the party as well.

All of it was a chance for kids struggling with much bigger issues to forget about that and play games with a few new friends. The experience was obviously exciting for AJ Rolofs, an 11-year-old from Bluffton, who is a huge wrestling fan.

“It’s just wrestlers showing up, I never get to see that right in my eye, right in front of me,” said AJ. “He’s just a big guy walking up.”

There were about half a dozen or so kids that showed up for the party.

Bad Blood says they are taking their show on the road after being invited to other events in Ohio and across Indiana. This tag-team is beating teams half their age. Also, Thar says their goal is to make it to the WWE.