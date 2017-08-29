5th Metro Diner location opens in Plainfield

As if four locations weren’t enough, why not add a FIFTH?! Well, that’s exactly what Metro Diner did, and if you live in or near Plainfield, you should be smelling the deliciousness right now!

Metro Diner’s Bern Rehberg serves up the specials and leaves us wanting more.

Metro Diner will open Sunday thru Thursday 7 a.m. to 8 p.m., and Friday and Saturday from 7 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Metro Diner is hiring over 100 Plainfield-area residents. Applications to join the Metro Diner team are being accepted for all positions including servers, hosts, cooks and kitchen staff. Metro Diner provides a team atmosphere with long-term career growth opportunities and competitive compensation. Interested applicants can complete the online application here: https://MetroDiner.com/employment.

Meatloaf

Meatloaf Mix

½ onion Chopped Onion

1 carrot Chopped Carrot

2 ribs celery Chopped Celery

6 medium mushrooms Sliced Mushrooms

1 each Egg

1 TBS Worcestershire

Pinch Salt

Pinch Pepper

1 cup Breadcrumbs

1 pound Ground Beef

½ pound Ground Turkey

½ pound Ground Pork

As Needed Mashed Potatoes and Gravy, Side Vegetable and Side Bread

Pulse onion, carrot, celery and mushroom in a food processor. Combine all remaining ingredients and place in a meatloaf pan (or two depending on size) Bake at 350 degrees for one hour or until completely cooked. Remove from pan and slice into 1 inch thick pieces. In a very hot saute pan, add a bit of oil and sear each side of the meatloaf slices before serving.

Enjoy with mashed potatoes and gravy, side vegetable and some hot crusty bread.

Biscuits and Gravy

Sausage Gravy

2 cups Margarine, melted

2 ½ cups Flour

1 Gallon Milk

1 TBS Salt

1 TBS Pepper

2 ½ pounds Pork Sausage

As Needed Your Favorite Biscuits, make them or go out and buy some!

Break up Pork Sausage and press flat on a baking sheet. Cook thoroughly and set aside. In a large sauce pan, melt margarine then, over medium heat, gradually add flour stirring constantly. Cook for 1 minute or until it starts to thicken. Stir in milk slowly. Add salt and pepper. Bring to a boil, reduce heat and simmer for 10 minutes. Thoroughly crumble the sausage to ¼ inch pieces and stir into sauce including all of the rendered fat from the cook process.

Break open two biscuits and place in the bottom of a large bowl. Cover in sausage gravy. Enjoy

