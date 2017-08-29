A checklist for better health habits

We’re nearing the end of summer, and fall is almost here. After a summer of relaxing and indulging, it’s a great time to examine your eating habits and make adjustments.

Bonnie Taub-Dix, RDN, Registered Dietitian, Nutritionist and Author, says her philosophy is simple – there is room for everything in your diet, and consuming foods that are nutritious is key to a healthy, happy lifestyle. Now, the award-winning author is available for an interview for anyone concerned about their nutrition and interested in learning simple ways to create a healthier lifestyle.

BONNIE’S ‘FALL INTO BETTER HABITS’ CHECK LIST INCLUDES :

Adding versatility to your diet

Consuming foods that are filled with nutrients

Reducing sugar in your diet

SPOKESPERSON BACKGROUND: Bonnie is Director of BTD Nutrition Consultants. She is a Health & Wellness Blogger and Contributor for TODAY.com, US News & World Report, Everyday Health, Better Homes & Gardens and Family Circle. Bonnie has been a guest on national television shows including CNN, CBS Early Show, ABC’s Good Morning America, TODAY Show, Anderson Cooper 360, The Daily, and FOXNews. She’s worked with the Discovery Channel and Lifetime TV as an on-air consultant for several nationally broadcast programs. Bonnie is a past spokesperson for The Academy of Nutrition and Dietetics and the recipient of their prestigious Media Excellence Award.

To learn more, visit www.almondbreeze.com.

SEGMENT IS SPONSORED BY BLUE DIAMOND ALMOND BREEZE