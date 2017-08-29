Ball State announces largest total enrollment in university’s history

MUNCIE, Ind. (WISH) — Ball State University announced Tuesday that it’s enrollment this year is the largest in the school’s nearly 100-year history.

According to a release from the university, 22,513 students are enrolled this year.

The incoming freshman class of 4,002 students is the school’s second-largest ever, three students shy of the record sent in 1997. The incoming freshman class did set a record for the most out-of-state students.

“We are very proud of all these numbers, not simply the sheer size of total enrollment and the freshman class but also the quality,” said Ball State President Geoffrey S. Mearns. According to Ball State, nearly 73 percent of the incoming freshman class have earned an Honors Diploma and had a 3.5 grade point average.

Mearns credited the university’s academic programs, faculty and the smallest tuition increase in 40 years as contributing factors for the increase in enrollment.

“As we head into our Centennial year in 2018, Ball State is in a great position and we’re all very excited about the future,” Mearns said. “Clearly, our focus on academic innovation has found a ready audience. Students and their families appreciate that, at Ball State, we don’t just impart knowledge and skills. We instill the enduring values distinctive to our University.”