Bosma Enterprises celebrates grand opening of new headquarters

The numbers are staggering. According to the National Federation for the Blind, more than 30 percent of adults in the United States who are blind live in poverty. By 2030, the rate of blindness is estimated to double along with the country’s aging population.

Now imagine finding the most qualified candidate for a job, but that person is blind. Or perhaps a long-term employee experiences vision loss as a result of an accident. What would an employer need to do to accommodate that person? Is the employee able to keep the job?

Nationally, people who are blind or visually impaired face a 70 percent unemployment rate. Bosma Enterprises hopes that by showing employers that adapting the workplace is relatively easy and inexpensive, it may lead to additional employment opportunities for this overlooked population in the future.

David Smith, COO, Bosma Enterprises and Mendi Evans, Assistive Technology Specialist, Bosma Enterprises, share more about the grand opening of their new headquarters.

Messaging on the new facility

The grand opening of our new headquarters on Corporate Drive in June represents not only a significant capital investment in the future of Bosma Enterprises, but a move toward our long-term goal of becoming the best in the world at what we do.

Our goal is for Bosma to become a model for the rest of the world in how to provide visionary solutions for the blind and visually impaired.

Through the pioneering use of technology and innovative design, this facility will stand as a national center of excellence and will help us create meaningful job opportunities for hundreds of Hoosiers.

The new building was designed to be extremely accessible, using both high- and low-tech tools. Adaptive technologies like the wire-guided forklifts in our warehouse are creating new job opportunities. Even the flooring and wall covering materials were chosen with navigation in mind.

Technology messaging

Within the past decade, technology has really leveled the playing field, allowing individuals who are blind or visually impaired to not only be hired, but be equally successful in the workplace.

With the opening of this new facility, we are now one of the first organizations in the U.S. to use the indoor navigation software BlindSquare, a mobile app that uses Bluetooth-powered beacons to help people who are blind navigate unfamiliar territory by providing audio queues.

BlindSquare can interface with a Beacon Positioning System (BPS), consisting of iBeacons located throughout the building. These are small, low energy Bluetooth devices that provide data on specific navigation markers, such as restrooms or meeting rooms, while guiding the user with audio queues about their surroundings.

BlindSquare BPS can be installed in any building to make it more accessible to people who are blind or have low vision, which makes it the perfect example of a simple technological adaptation that can make workplaces more accessible.

Indiana-specific employment messaging

Right now, there are nearly 160,000 Hoosiers coping with vision loss. That’s more than the populations of Fishers and Carmel combined. Now consider that 62 percent of those people are unemployed. That’s a hard number to grasp—and much harder to accept.

We cannot accept that losing one’s sight means giving up opportunities for meaningful work. Bosma Enterprises is on a mission to create opportunities and we have a vision of complete equality for people who are blind or visually impaired.

We’ve worked to place clients at 24 different companies throughout the community, creating more diverse workforces and changing minds about the abilities of people who are blind.

More than half of the 208 hard-working men and women employed at all levels of our organization are blind or visually impaired, making us the state’s largest employer of this group of individuals.

Through our work with AbilityOne, our team packages more than 2,200 cases of gloves per day, and last year shipped more than 480 million exam gloves to VA hospitals throughout the country, a service we are proud to provide to our nation’s veterans.

