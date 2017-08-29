Check out the all-new WISH-TV news app

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – WISH-TV has debuted an all-new news app.

You may have noticed the changes if you have auto-updates enabled on your device.

If you’ve already downloaded the app in the past, all you have to do is install the updated version.

Like most apps, the WISH-TV app has recently undergone through some changes. However, in order to view those changes, you’ll need to go to either the Google Play store or the App Store and download the changes.

With the WISH-TV app, you’ll get breaking news alerts sent directly to your phone. The app also lets you stay up-to-date on the latest news, sports, weather and traffic.

You can also stream WISH-TV broadcasts and live events straight from your phone.

For questions about the updates to the app or to send us suggestions for what you would like to see, fill out the form below:

<a href="https://linforms.wufoo.com/forms/k1curuts1hahpmi/" rel="nofollow" target="_blank" target="_blank">Fill out my Wufoo form!</a>