Former Southport HS student in custody after bringing gun on campus

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A former Southport High School student was arrested Tuesday after authorities say he brought a gun onto campus.

According to an IMPD police report, the incident occurred Tuesday just before 11 a.m.

Perry Township Schools said in a statement Tuesday evening that as a Perry Township School police officer approached a vehicle to check for a student ID, the officer noticed a gun inside the car. The officer pulled out his own weapon, detaining the teen in the vehicle until officers from Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department arrived. No shots were fired, and the teen was taken into custody.

Perry Township Schools says the teen involved used to be a Southport High School student but is no longer allowed to attend class there.

According to the school district, parents of Southport High students were notified of the incident via automated messages.