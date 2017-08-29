IMPD investigating rash of car break-ins

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The reports started coming in; each account included a similar accusation.

The crime involved eight car break-ins, in six different neighborhoods. According to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department, the crimes occurred near 16th Street and College Avenue.

When police arrived, only fragmented pieces of a crime scene remained, like broken glass.

In other cases, the victims made it easy — they left their doors open.

IMPD encourages residents to park in well-lit areas, use your car alarm if you have one, lock your doors, and put valuables out of sight.

According to the U.S. Department of Justice, vehicle break-ins make up 36 percent of larcenies reported in the United States.

24-Hour News 8 spoke to residents after learning about the break-ins. During one discussion, a man spoke of the need for compassion for the suspected thieves.

“We can’t blame these people, they don’t have jobs, and they are struggling and they don’t have work,” said Vueeno Soto.

But the crimes have left residents on alert.

On Tuesday, less than a block away from the latest break-in, a squad car was parked on the corner as a possible deterrent.

Police are taking tips, so if you have any information on who is responsible for the crimes, call Crime Stoppers at 317-262-TIPS or 317-262-8477.