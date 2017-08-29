Muncie Animal Care and Services collecting supplies for shelters in Texas

MUNCIE, Ind. (WISH) – It is not just people in the Houston area who need help after Hurricane Harvey. Rescuers are also working to bring animals out of flooded homes and shelters.

Muncie Animal Care and Services is now stepping up to help with those efforts. They will be holding a supply drive all week.

Leaders at Muncie Animal Care and Services have been communicating with a shelter in Austin that has taken in more than 200 animals from Hurricane Harvey’s path. As you can imagine, they’re in need of a lot of extra supplies.

“It is obviously incredibly gut wrenching to see everything that is going on for the people and animals and everybody involved,” said Phil Peckinpaugh, director at Muncie Animal Care and Services.

Although Muncie is about 1,100 miles away from Houston, the shelter is collecting pet supplies to send to the Austin Pets Alive Shelter.

“With geography being such a great hurdle for us, this is the best that we decided we could do,” said Peckinpaugh.

Muncie Animal Care and Services will be collecting items like pet food, cat litter, toys and treats. On Friday it will be shipped to Texas.

The shelter just posted about the supply drive on Facebook this morning. A local business across town has already stepped in to help.

“It broke my heart. I just wish that I could physically go there and help them all, but I know that’s impossible to do,” said Stacey Marlow, the owner of Krome Salon in Muncie.

So to help out, the salon will be donating all of the money from haircuts and salon services on Thursday to the cause. People can also drop pet donations off at their salon.

”I would just like for everyone to find it in their heart, if they don’t contribute to our fund, then maybe find a local shelter or an organization that is also doing something for the hurricane victims and help any way they can,” said Marlow.

“Any time that we need help in this field people are always quick to help us. We’ve definitely faced our fair share of adversity, fortunately nothing as great as this, but any time we need help, people always help. We just want to extend that back,” said Peckinpaugh.

For more information about the supply drive, click here.