Officials investigating officer-involved shooting in Evansville

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — An investigation is underway Tuesday following an officer-involved shooting in Evansville.

According to 24-Hour News 8’s sister station WEHT, Evansville Police said the shooting happened near MLK and Sycamore.

This is near the federal building in downtown Evansville.

Police said a man was kicked out of the federal building on Monday. Tuesday, he came back allegedly armed with a bat. Police said the man refused to leave and began hitting windows.

According to authorities, an EPD officer and a US Marshal confronted the subject when he charged with the bat. Both officers fired and the man was shot.

The condition of the victim is not yet known.