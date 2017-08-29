Peyton Manning back in town, talks jersey retirement, family

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The Colts continue to prepare for their final preseason game Thursday at home against the Bengals, and a familiar face was in town on Tuesday to talk about jersey retirements and statues.

WISH-TV Sports Director Anthony Calhoun sat down with the great Peyton Manning.

On Oct. 7 and 8, the team will honor Manning at Lucas Oil Stadium. The Colts will retire the number 18 jersey, and they will also unveil the Manning statue at the venue. It’s an honor that even Peyton finds hard to believe.

“I can’t tell you how honored I am and humbled by Jim Irsay’s gesture and this tribute. I am not totally comfortable with it, but I truly do sort of accept it on behalf of so many people. There were so many people that were a part of my journey and career here in Indianapolis: Jim Irsay for drafting me, Bill Polian for building this team and all these players. It’s hard to start naming names because it’s a long list. Marvin, Edgerrin, Jeff, Tarik, Dallas, I mean we could be here all night talking about the names. But I am grateful to all those people,” said Manning.

Colts Owner Jim Irsay told WISH-TV he had great conversations with Manning about returning to the organization in a front office role during the off-season, but Manning wasn’t ready to get back into football at the time.

So how is #18 spending his time away from the field?

He told A.C. that his first priority these days is spending time with family and especially his two kids: “That will always be priority, to be around. I enjoy taking them to school; their sports are starting out. They are playing flag football. The coach asked me to be an assistant coach, and I said, ‘Coach, I have to tell you, I have been watching your team play in practice and we don’t have any pass plays out there. I cannot be involved in a team that has no pass plays. I’m out.’ So I’m just going to be a parent and be a fan. But I am enjoying that. We had Dad’s doughnuts day the other day at school. So that is priority one: being a part of their lives.”