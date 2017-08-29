University of Tampa apologizes for faculty member’s tweet about Harvey, GOP

TAMPA (WFLA) — The University of Tampa is condemning comments one of its faculty members allegedly made on social media about people impacted by Hurricane Harvey.

According to a statement posted to the university’s Facebook page, a faculty member named Kenneth Storey made comments via his private social media account about Harvey. The comments “were not made within his capacity as a faculty member, and they don’t represent the University’s views,” the statement says.

24-Hour News 8’s sister station, WFLA, was sent the alleged comments via Twitter.

.@UofTampa Professor @klstorey made his profile private after saying GOP voters in Houston "deserve" this "karma" #Harvey pic.twitter.com/4dtZ0cnlNU — Jim Trotter (@Meatrecruiter) August 28, 2017

In the Facebook statement, the University of Tampa says it condemns the comments and the sentiment behind them.

“The University of Tampa stands in solidarity with the people impacted by Hurricane Harvey, and our thoughts and prayers are with all involved,” the statement said.