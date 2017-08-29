West Fork Whiskey Co. opening new tasting room and facility

Extraordinary whiskey. That’s what they do.

Today on Indy Style, learn more about three ordinary guys from Indianapolis who sought out to make some of the best whiskey there is. They say West Fork Whiskey Co. was brought to life as a means to share their interpretation of America’s native spirit with the world.

About:

Our spirits are 100% Indiana from grain to glass. We craft it our way. We pay respect to one of the best grain producing states in America and we toast to hard work and dedication with every glass.

At the end of the day what matters most to us is crafting the best tasting whiskey we can. We are 100% self-produced, never sourcing our whiskey from anyone. We are boldly Indiana whiskey. West Fork Whiskey cuts through the bullshit and proves itself through what really matters most, true taste.