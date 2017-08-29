WISH-TV to team with American Red Cross in helping victims of Hurricane Harvey

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — WISH-TV is teaming up with the American Red Cross in helping to gather donations to help the victims of Hurricane Harvey and those affected in surrounding areas.

The donations will take place from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Wednesday, August 30.

24-Hour News 8 will air a half-hour donation special at 6:30 p.m.

There are several ways that Hoosiers will be able to donate:

Calling and pledging your donation to 1-800-435-7669.

Text REDCROSS to 90999 and donate $10.

Visiting the American Red Cross/Nexstar Broadcasting Group and pledging your donation.

A live report will be held from the Indianapolis American Red Cross headquarters during the donation special.