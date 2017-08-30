1 shot during attempted robbery on west side

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – One man was shot on the city’s west side during an attempted robbery Tuesday evening.
The incident happened at a residence in the 600 block of North Exeter Avenue just after 11:30 p.m.
According to IMPD, witnesses say two black men entered the residence and attempted to rob the 12 inside the house at the time.
Police say a 30-year-old man, who stood up to the would-be robbers, was then shot in the lower extremities.
The male victim was transported to Sindey & Lois Eskenazi Hospital in good condition.
Following the shooting, the two suspects fled the scene headed north bound on foot.
The incident remains under investigation.