1 shot during attempted robbery on west side

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – One man was shot on the city’s west side during an attempted robbery Tuesday evening.

The incident happened at a residence in the 600 block of North Exeter Avenue just after 11:30 p.m.

According to IMPD, witnesses say two black men entered the residence and attempted to rob the 12 inside the house at the time.

Police say a 30-year-old man, who stood up to the would-be robbers, was then shot in the lower extremities.

The male victim was transported to Sindey & Lois Eskenazi Hospital in good condition.

Following the shooting, the two suspects fled the scene headed north bound on foot.

The incident remains under investigation.