Boone Co. jail corrections officer arrested for battery of female inmate

BOONE COUNTY, Ind. (WISH) — A jail corrections officer in Boone County has been fired and arrested after being accused of battery on an inmate.

30-year-old Daniel Slowik has been accused of beating inmate Jaimie Thorpe in the case.

The 30-year-old Thorpe had been booked into the jail earlier this month. She is awaiting trial in a burglary and resisting law enforcement case.

Sheriff Mike Nielsen was made aware of the incident less than eight hours after it was alleged to have occurred. Nielsen then fired Slowik and had him arrested following an internal investigation.

Nielsen said Thorpe had no visible injuries but had complaints of pain. She was taken to a local hospital.

Slowik is being held without bond.

“No one person is held above the law, and as public servants we are held to a higher standard,” Nielsen said in a statement. “I will continue to strive to make this Office the best it can be.”