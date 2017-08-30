‘Brian Kil’ now connected to threats in Maine; due in court in Indy on Wednesday

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – Buster Hernandez, or “Brian Kil,” a pseudonym he used online, is now also connected to threats in Maine.

Hernandez, 26, of Bakersfield, California was arrested in early August for what investigators say was his role in a cyber terrorism case in Dec. 2015.

According to investigators, Hernandez would message underage girls online and manipulate them in order to send him explicit photos. When the girls would no longer comply with Hernandez’s demands, he then began threatening violence against the victim, their school and classmates.

Now, prosecutors in Maine have named Hernandez as suspect in Maine, in connection to the “Purge of Maine” Facebook page, which featured girls from Maine in sexually explicit photos.

In Indiana, Hernandez is charged with threats to use an explosive device, threats to injure and sexual exploitation of a child.

In addition to Indiana and possibly Maine, Hernandez is thought to have made similar threats to teenagers around the country in as many as ten states, according to the United States Attorney’s Office.

On Wednesday, Hernandez is scheduled to hear the charges against him in federal court in Indianapolis.