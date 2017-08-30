First responders remind drivers of move over law after trooper hit

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – An Indiana State Police trooper is in the hospital after being hit by a car while checking on a stopped vehicle on the shoulder of the interstate.

It happened around 9 a.m. Wednesday on the side of I-865.

Trooper Ronneal Williams was taken to the hospital in serious condition. Thankfully, he was able to call for help after being hit, but authorities said this could have ended much worse. Now they’re working to remind people about the “move over” law.

“This could all be prevented if people would just slow down, move over and pay attention while you are driving,” said Sgt. John Perrine with the Indiana State Police.

Shortly after the crash, Perrine and Capt. Mike Pruitt with Wayne Township Fire posted a video on social media stressing the importance of the move over law.

“When you see flashing lights or if you see a car, if you see anything on the side of the road you’ve got to slow down and move over,” Perrine said in the video.

If you can’t safely move over, drivers are required to slow down to 10 mph under the posted speed limit.

“Mike and I as first responders have been in so many close calls … and by close call I mean inches away from devastation,” Perrine said.

In fact, a national push is underway to raise awareness about the move over law. It’s called “The Spirit Ride” and coincidentally it stops in central Indiana on Thursday.

“There are about 300 towing companies that are relaying a ceremonial casket by car carrier form town to town across the nation,” said Sue Moreland, a manager at Home Run Towing.

Home Run Towing is hosting the ride’s stop in Indiana.

“All first responders, anybody that works on the side of the road … they don’t know if they’re coming home that night,” Moreland said.

Williams was listed in serious but stable condition and he is expected to recover.

“This is a police officer that was struck today and we are lucky, but emergency vehicles are on the sides of roads everywhere,” Perrine said.

The driver who caused the crash could face charges. An investigation is still underway.