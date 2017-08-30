IMPD searching for man wanted for questioning

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — IMPD homicide detectives want to question a man regarding a murder and rape investigation of an elderly female in Somerset, Kentucky.

41-year-old Dwight Bell is believed to have been seen in Indianapolis on Aug. 25 at the Shapiro’s delicatessen on South Meridian Street and the Speedway gas station at South and Kentucky streets. Bell is approximately 5-foot-9 and 170 pounds with blue eyes and brown hair. Detectives also believe Bell may be homeless and staying at area homeless shelters.

Bell also has an open warrant issued for his arrest for failure to appear in court stemming from a separate strangulation charge issued out of New Castle, Indiana.

If you have any information on Bell’s whereabouts, call the IMPD Homicide Office at 317-327-3475. Or, call Crime Stoppers at 317-262-8477.