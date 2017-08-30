Indiana Silver Alert: 77-year-old last seen in Rensselaer

RENSSELAER, Ind. (WISH) — The Jasper County Sheriff’s Department has issued an Indiana Silver Alert for a missing woman.

Wanda Butler, 77, was described as 5-foot-1 and 110 pounds, with blonde hair and blue eyes. Butler was last seen at noon Wednesday in Rensselaer and is believed to be in danger. Rensselaer is about 105 miles northwest of Indianapolis.

Wanda was last seen driving a silver-white 2012 Chevrolet Sonic car with Indiana plate 446AAN. The vehicle has a white ball on the antenna and a sheriff’s department sticker on the bumper.

Butler may be disoriented and require medical assistance.

If you have any information, call the Jasper County Sheriff’s Department at 219-866-7344.