Hole in I-65 closes lane in north split until 6 a.m.

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A hole opened up on an Interstate 65 overpass on Wednesday night and dropped debris onto 10th Street, police said, and traffic will be restricted until 6 a.m. for emergency repairs.

Indiana Department of Transportation said at least one lane of northbound Interstate 65 will remain closed at the 10th Street overpass until 6 a.m. for emergency repairs, according to a tweet from Indiana State Police.

The overpass is in the north split.

Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department said westbound 10th Street will be closed during the repairs.

Motorists should expect delays, INDOT reports.