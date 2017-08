INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A trooper with the Indiana State Police was involved in a crash on I-865 Wednesday morning.

The crash happened around 9 a.m. when the trooper was struck outside of his car while on a traffic stop.

Sergeant John Perrine With ISP later tweeted that the the trooper was conscious and alert following the crash, but is in very serious condition.

Media: I'm on my way to the incident on 865. Trooper was conscious and alert. further when I arrive in 20 minutes — Sgt. John Perrine (@ISPIndianapolis) August 30, 2017

The accident shutdown traffic on the eastbound lane near I-465 for two hours.

Details on what caused the crash have yet to be released.