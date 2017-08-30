Marion County Jail sees significant increase in overdoses behind bars

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — In the Marion County Jail, officials are dealing with overdoses behind bars. The jail commander says it is almost a daily problem.

Suspects are bringing the drugs in a variety of ways- before they’re pulled over, some take the drugs to hide evidence. Some swallow bags of drugs before turning themselves in, and others will hide them in their body cavities.

“I was on crack for a lot of years, so I know about addiction,” said William McKeller.

McKeller is one of the fortunate ones who was able to beat addiction. He’s been clean for ten years.

“I got tired of living like that. I knew better, but I hit from hard times. I took a rough role,” he said.

That’s not the case with many others. The Marion County Jail Commander, Lt. Colonel James Martin, says they’ve seen a significant increase in the number of overdoses.

“We are dedicating a lot of resources, a lot of man power, a lot of extra training. We’re going through more doses of Narcan to try to deal with this,” said Martin.

Since July 1, deputies administered 27 doses of Narcan. There have been a number of suspected overdose cases. But, they’re not certain of exactly how many.

“We’re having to give you Narcan in case you are overdosing. Are you truly having a heart attack? Are you truly having shortness of breath? Is it because of asthma? Or are you overdosing on us,” said Martin.

What is known is that on August 10th, an inmate was sent to Eskenazi Hospital for an elevated heart rate. He died. An autopsy revealed several bags with what is believed to be crack cocaine in his stomach.

Just weeks later, another inmate was rushed to the hospital for what appeared to be a heart attack. He lived. After searching his cell block, authorities discovered nine grams of heroin and three Suboxone strips in another inmate’s body cavity. It was the largest drug seize in the jail’s history.

“Nine grams would be enough to where if you introduce that into our population, you can be dealing with 15-20 overdoses,” said Martin.

Overdoses McKeller was fortunate enough to dodge.

“I would suppprt anything that would stop the tug of drugs and the tug of violence,” said McKeller.

Jail officials are now contemplating purchasing a body scanner. Scanners can sometimes detect drugs hidden in body cavities, or drugs that were swallowed. According to Martin, they cost anywhere between $120,000-200,000. Martin says it’s too early to tell how it would be funded, but the jail is looking to the state for assistance.