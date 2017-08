INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The NHRA Mello Yello Drag Racing Series Fan Fest took over Monument Circle Wednesday.

The fan fest celebrated the start of the world’s biggest drag race, the Chevrolet Performance U.S. Nationals, which will be held this weekend at Lucas Oil Raceway.

The event included car displays, an autograph session, music and giveaways. Tickets for this weekend’s race can be purchased here.