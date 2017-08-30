WISH Patrol surprises Central Indiana teacher nominated by her children

AMO, Ind. (WISH) — Every day, teachers across Central Indiana show up to school and give their all, rarely asking for anything in return.

Amy Church, a second-grade teacher at Mill Creek West Elementary School in Amo is one of those teachers. Nominated for the WISH Patrol by her teenage children, they just wanted their mom to have a special day she would never forget. And that is exactly what happened.

Mrs. Church surprised live on Indy Style

Amy’s special day started just after 9 a.m. on a Friday. WISH-TV’s morning lifestyle program “Indy Style” was live on-air from downtown Indianapolis. Forty miles away in Amo, Amy was just getting her class started for the day.

With one knock on the door from WISH-TV’s Brooke Martin, everything changed.

“Hi, Mrs. Church. I am Brooke Martin with WISH-TV. Hi, everyone. Guess what? Your teacher is the recipient of the newest WISH Patrol surprise!”

In their nomination form to the WISH Patrol, Amy’s twin children Abby and Alex wrote in part, “Not only does she teach second-graders all day, she comes home and helps us with our school work and studies. She never stops. She’s always at school even when school is out. Please choose our mom she is the best, Abby and Alex Church.”

A limo was waiting outside for Amy and her friend Stacey Shields.

“Can we have your teacher for the day?” asked Brooke.

“Yes!” the kids screamed.

With substitute teachers ready to take over the classes, we were off for a day full of surprises, starting with a ride in style from Aadvanced Limousines.

“We’re here to make a great day for you”

First stop? The Omni Severin Hotel in downtown Indianapolis.

“This is for you. It’s for a one night stay with our hotel with breakfast and valet for another time. Come enjoy your stay with us. But we’re here to make a great day for you, so welcome to the Omni!” said Patrick Brophy, general manager.

Twelve floors up, Amy’s next surprise was waiting in the Presidential Suite.

Stylist Nicole Busch of Nicole Blair Wear was ready with a private shopping session filled with clothing, shoes and jewelry.

Before Amy’s head could stop spinning, we were off again, headed to Pure Concepts Salon in Carmel, where owner Jackie Burns was waiting.

Amy was on her way to a new look and Carmel’s City Center made sure she had some loot to go with it, in the form a beautiful gift package from its stores.

Lunch was next, courtesy of Hubbard and Cravens Coffee.

In the middle of the pampering, a WISH Patrol pit stop thanks to Greg and Bari DeWitt of Granite Transformations.

“I know that a lot of people, many, many instructors have to reach into their pockets to decorate their school, decorate their room, create that learning environment, so we wanted to make sure that this year that you didn’t have to do that yourself,” said DeWitt, before presenting a $500 check.

After some makeup, Amy’s makeover at Pure Concepts Salon was complete.

It was time to head back to the Omni to put on Amy’s new dress and snap a picture, or so she was told.

Instead, she was greeted by fifteen family members and friends, ready to see the big reveal.

Friends, family surprise Amy with a feast

As photographer Ed Stewart snapped the surprise and a family portrait, Broadway in Indianapolis gave the family tickets to see “Finding Neverland.”

Amy’s daughter, Abby, who nominated her mom, became emotional.

“She works really hard and I thought she needed to do something for herself because she doesn’t get a lot of time to do that.” said Abby. “She looks awesome.”

For the last surprise of the day, Chef de Cuisine Dominique LeBlanc Beers of Restaurant 1913, inside the Omni, prepared a sit-down feast for everyone there.

At the end of the day, this is why Amy gives her all every day; for the people around this table and the little ones back at Mill Creek West. The gifts are nice but Amy knows she already had what really matters most.

