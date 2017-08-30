Passenger in Rochester traffic stop arrested on attempted murder warrant

ROCHESTER, Ind. (WISH) — An Indianapolis man wanted on multiple charges, including attempted murder, was arrested Tuesday in Rochester after the car he was riding in was pulled over.

An Indiana State Trooper conducted the traffic stop around 2 p.m. on U.S. 31 near State Road 25. The car was allegedly driven by 39-year-old Takisha Jacobs of South Bend, with 23-year-old Darius Marshall of Indianapolis as the passenger.

After a K-9 arrived to search the vehicle, police found two loaded .45 caliber handguns, marijuana and $2,891.

Further investigation revealed that Marshall was wanted on a warrant issued out of Marion County for a charge of attempted murder along with other counts of dealing marijuana, possession of marijuana, visiting a common nuisance and maintaining a common nuisance. Marshall also faces additional charges for possession of a handgun without license, with a prior conviction and possession of marijuana.

Jacobs was arrested for allegedly driving on a suspended license with a prior conviction. Both were booked into the Fulton County Jail.