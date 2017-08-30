Purdue grad devises way to keep opened bottles of wine fresh

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (AP) — A Purdue University graduate who developed a way to keep wine fresh for weeks in opened wine bottles has founded a company to market his product.

Ryan Frederickson graduated from Purdue in 2014 with a chemical engineering degree. He’s now the founder of ArT Wine Preservation, a company that sells cans of argon for less than $20.

The non-flammable gas can keep wine fresh in opened bottles by halting the oxidation process and sealing in flavor and aroma.

Wineries use argon to protect vats of high-quality wine from oxidation before bottling.

Frederickson says his scaled-down system uses a two-second spray to keep the wine fresh. One can is capable of preserving up to 50 bottles of wine.

Potential consumers include restaurants, wine-tasting rooms and people who drink wine at home.