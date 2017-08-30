Remembering the late Princess Diana

Beloved. Elegant. Graceful. Just a few words to describe the lovely, one and only, Princess Diana.

Today on Indy Style, we remember her on the 20th anniversary of her death. Andrew Lannerd, Transcendent Travel, shows us a few items signed and or formerly owned by Diana, a childhood book and items from the Royal Wedding in 1981. Andrew also talk about his tour company, which takes people to the United Kingdom on special castle, country house and garden tours. His wonders of Wales and England tour in August 2018 will feature a stop at Althorp, the ancestral home of Diana, Princess of Wales.

Forever in our hearts, she will always be admired and celebrated so dearly.

To learn more, visit www.transcendent-travel.com.

