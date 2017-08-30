Susan G. Komen Central Indiana to hold Project Pink fashion show Wednesday

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Susan G. Komen Central Indiana will hold their annual Project Pink fundraising fashion show Wednesday night.

Ten breast cancer survivors, co-survivors and Komen supporters will be walking the runway and wearing outfits designed by students at the Art Institute of Indianapolis.

Proceeds go to help fund research to find causes of breast cancer, treatments and cures.

The event will be held at Regions Tower Rooftop located at 211 North Pennsylvania Street.

General Admission tickets are available at the door for $25. Doors will open to VIP and cabana members at 5:30 p.m. and will open at 6:30 p.m. for general admission.

The fashion show will get started at 7 p.m.