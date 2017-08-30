Suspect in ‘Brian Kil’ cyber threats case due in court

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – The man accused of terrorizing a central Indiana community while hiding behind a computer screen is due to show his face in court on Wednesday.

Buster Hernandez, 26, of Bakersfield, California was arrested in early August for what investigators say was his role in a cyber terrorism case in Dec. 2015.

Threats made via a Facebook page under the name “Brian Kil,” prompted closures of schools and a shopping center.

Investigators accused Hernandez of running the account to victimize underage girls by manipulating them to send explicit photos. When one of the victims refused to continue sending images, police said Hernandez started issuing the physical threats.

More than a year and a half following the first known post on social media, authorities tracked computer activity to Hernandez’s California home.

On Wednesday, Hernandez is scheduled to hear the charges against him in federal court. Those included sexual exploitation of a child and threats to use an explosive device.

The suspect’s initial court hearing is scheduled for 3 p.m.