Suspicious vehicle leads to Bartholomew Co. drug arrest

BARTHOLOMEW COUNTY, Ind. (WISH) – A report of a suspicious vehicle in Bartholomew County led to one drug arrest Monday evening.

According to the Bartholomew County Sheriff’s Department, a deputy responded to the Bethel Baptist Church Church on West Deaver Road just before 7:30 p.m.

Upon arrival at the scene, the deputy found 22-year-old Bryce Love slumped over inside a white Honda Accord. Deputies say Love was holding a blue straw in his right hand and a green lighter in his left, his breathing was slowed and was sweating profusely.

A deputy said that while Love denied ingesting anything at the time, he did appear to be under the influence.

A K9 officer alerted deputies to the possibility of narcotics inside the vehicle. Aluminium foil with burn marks was discovered inside. Love told deputies that the substance on the foil was heroin. Aluminum foil was also found in a box in the passenger’s seat.

After being checked out and cleared at the hospital, Love was transported to the Bartholomew County Jail. He faces preliminary charges for possession of heroin and paraphernalia.