Texas nursing home residents doing ‘great,’ relocated after flooding

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Fifteen nursing home residents who were trapped in the flooding of Hurricane Harvey are doing “great” after being rescued and transported to temporary facilities.

A photo of the flooding inside La Vita Bella nursing home in Dickinson, Texas, went viral on Twitter. Kim McIntosh lives in Tampa, and her mother is the owner and operator of the nursing home. McIntosh’s mom texted her the photo of the residents in the water.

“Within 10 to 15 minutes, it was waist-high,” McIntosh said during a phone interview with News Channel 8, a sister station of WISH-TV.

She said she tried calling first responders, but they were tied up with other rescues.

McIntosh said the residents were in the murky water for 10 hours until the National Guard arrived and rescued them using a high-water vehicle. Three nurses were also rescued from the nursing home.

Several News Channel 8 viewers have also asked about the cat, Bozo, seen in a photo. McIntosh tells us Bozo is also doing well.