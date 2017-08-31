1 of 3 in 2015 murder sentenced to 50 years in prison

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — An Indianapolis man has been sentenced to 50 years in prison after pleading guilty to a 2015 murder.

Charles Lehman was among three people charged with the murder of Steven D. Williams, 52, of Greenwood. As part of the plea agreement, a conspiracy to commit murder charge against Lehman was dismissed, online court records said.

Williams’ body was found on March 19, 2015, rolled in a carpet and under a bridge in the 2200 block of Bluff Road on the city’s south side.

Investigators with Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department said they later learned that Opal Williams, Steven’s wife, planned the murder while Ricky King and her cousin, Lehman, stabbed Steven Williams to death.

Opal Williams was sentenced to 55 years in prison.

King, who was identified as both Opal Williams’ boyfriend by police during the investigation, was sentenced to 45 years in prison as part of a plea agreement.

Lehman’s sentencing was Wednesday in Marion Superior Court, Criminal Division 2. Five years of Lehman’s 55-year prison sentence were suspended, and he was given credit for 892 days in jail.