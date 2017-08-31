Actress Haley Lu Richardson discusses award-winning film “Columbus”

It’s a film based in and 100% shot in Columbus, Indiana, and features the city’s world-renowned architecture alongside a deeply intellectual storyline about family and parental relationships. COLUMBUS debuted at Sundance Film Festival in January and has since earned international awards.

Today on Indy Style, we chat Actress Haley Lu Richardson about her role and what drew her to the film.

About COLUMBUS

Starring John Cho (“Star Trek”) and Haley Lu Richardson (“Split”), “COLUMBUS” is based in (and 100% shot in) Columbus, Ind., and features

The critically-acclaimed film premieres in Indianapolis at Keystone Art Cinema on Friday, Sept. 1. Tickets to attend various show times from Sept. 1 to Sept. 7 are now available for purchase. Writer/Director Kogonada and leading actor John Cho (“Star Trek”) will participate in a film Q&As immediately following the 4:10 and 6:55 p.m. showings on Saturday, Sept. 2. Kogonada will participate in additional Q&As following the 1:15 and 4:10 p.m. showings on Sunday, Sept. 3. Actress, comedian and author Julia Sweeney, best known for her role as a cast member on Saturday Night Live and for her autobiographical solo shows, will moderate the Sept. 3 Q&As. Tickets can be purchased here. For more information on “COLUMBUS,” please visit www.columbusthemovie.com.

Movie Synopsis

When a renowned architecture scholar falls suddenly ill during a speaking tour, his son Jin (John Cho) finds himself stranded in Columbus, Indiana – a small Midwestern city celebrated for its many significant modernist buildings. Jin strikes up a friendship with Casey (Haley Lu Richardson), a young architecture enthusiast who works at the local library.

As their intimacy develops, Jin and Casey explore both the town and their conflicted emotions: Jin’s estranged relationship with his father, and Casey’s reluctance to leave Columbus and her mother.

With its naturalistic rhythms and empathy for the complexities of families, debut director Kogonada’s COLUMBUS unfolds as a gently drifting, deeply absorbing conversation. With strong supporting turns from Parker Posey, Rory Culkin, and Michelle Forbes, COLUMBUS is also a showcase for its director’s striking eye for the way physical space can affect emotions.

