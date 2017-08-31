Beech Grove to collect bottled water to assist in Hurricane Harvey relief

BEECH GROVE, Ind. (WISH) — The city of Beech Grove plans to collect bottled water in helping with those affected from Hurricane Harvey.

The donations are set to be collected from September 1 at 8 a.m. through 8 a.m. on September 4 at City Hall on 806 Main Street. There will be signs in place to direct donations to the proper drop off location along the sidewalk.

From there, all donations will be taken to either the American Red Cross, Midwest Food Bank or Gleaners Food Bank.

They are urging that only bottled water donations be made as cash, food or any other item will not be accepted.

If you have any other questions or seek additional information, you are urged to contact the mayor’s office at 317-803-9111.

